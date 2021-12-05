Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $484.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 184,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

