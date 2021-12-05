Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Survey

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $92.15 million 56.12 N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 2.86 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -4.65

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 12 0 2.80 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $46.46, suggesting a potential upside of 49.73%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 190.78%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Flux Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

