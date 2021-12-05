Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FLOOF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

