Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $156.62 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.