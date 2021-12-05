Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249,048 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

