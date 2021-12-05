Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629,276 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $183.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.