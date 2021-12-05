FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

