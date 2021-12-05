First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 123.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 97,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

