First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.28 and last traded at $59.75. 92,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 242,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,278,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,697,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 279,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,711,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

