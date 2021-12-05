First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

