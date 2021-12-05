First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.82 during trading hours on Friday. 1,073,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,830. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

