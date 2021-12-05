First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 32,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 103,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.