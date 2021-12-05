First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.85 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

