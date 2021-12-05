First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

