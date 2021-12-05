First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.52% of First Citizens BancShares worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 181.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $788.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $558.44 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $841.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

