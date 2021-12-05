First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FBP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.