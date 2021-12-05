Financial Survey: Avidbank (AVBH) and Its Rivals

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avidbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.80% 10.78% 0.87%

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s rivals have a beta of 22.53, meaning that their average share price is 2,153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.72

Avidbank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avidbank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1074 3136 2617 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Avidbank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avidbank rivals beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

