Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.05 and traded as high as $38.81. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 97,140,396 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,917,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.4% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 81.4% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 38,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.