Financial Contrast: Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) & Its Peers

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Innergex Renewable Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays out -69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 80.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $457.77 million -$24.36 million -17.56 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors $8.62 billion $480.04 million 4.71

Innergex Renewable Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy. Innergex Renewable Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -24.74% 2.11% 0.24% Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 1.95% 9.55% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 500 2252 1717 11 2.28

Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 75.69%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Innergex Renewable Energy peers beat Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

