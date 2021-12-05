Financial Comparison: DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aytu Biopharma -110.57% -26.42% -14.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aytu Biopharma has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 608.33%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A Aytu Biopharma $65.63 million 0.77 -$58.29 million ($4.03) -0.45

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu Biopharma.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

