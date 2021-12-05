Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.