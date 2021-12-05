Fifth Third Bancorp Has $796,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 914,627 shares of company stock worth $68,912,577 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

