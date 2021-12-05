Fifth Third Bancorp Has $735,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

CCL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

