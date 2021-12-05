Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

