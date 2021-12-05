Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

