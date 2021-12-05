Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,893 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $42,167,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.94 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.