Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,166. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

