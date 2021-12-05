Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

