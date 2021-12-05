Fear Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.