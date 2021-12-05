Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 11,171 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $3,489,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $279.03 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.77, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

