Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$824.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$572.38 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$421.32 and a 1 year high of C$609.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$531.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.