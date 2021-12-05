Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,112.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 162,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $381.51 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

