FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,186,300.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

