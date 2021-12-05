Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

