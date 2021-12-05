Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $83,750.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

