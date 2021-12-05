Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

