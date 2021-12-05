Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.96. Exelon reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,362,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,471. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.