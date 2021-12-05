Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $240.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

