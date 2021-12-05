Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

