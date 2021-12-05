Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 80.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.