Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,445 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

