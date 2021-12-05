Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5,087.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,151 shares of company stock worth $62,841,343. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

