Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetApp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

