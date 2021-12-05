Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.59 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $845.63 million, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

