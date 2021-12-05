Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $71.00 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

