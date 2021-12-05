Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -225.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 46,001 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $574,552.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

