Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

EPRT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

