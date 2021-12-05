Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) Insider Sells £21,428.52 in Stock

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £21,428.52 ($27,996.50).

ESKN opened at GBX 13.94 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. Esken Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

