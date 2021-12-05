Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

