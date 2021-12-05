Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

